ATTENTION: To all people who love the United States

There are several local people writing endlessly long angry letters to the editors: they attack Democrats and liberals, and also Republicans and conservatives with which they do not agree. 

I believe that they do not see that this is Putin's plan for pawns: to divide the United States. The victorious side will be weakened ... and easier for Putin to defeat.

I wish these people would use their energy to unite our country, instead of their anger and distortion of truth to divide and weaken the United States.

You are my opponent, not my enemy. Putin is our enemy.

“I hope someday you’ll join us. And the world will live as one.”

What are you doing to save our Democracy? For your children and grandchildren? Be aware of Putin's plan for pawns.

Jerome Waler

Montrose



