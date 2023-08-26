YOUR VIEW: QAnon has risen Aug 26, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save QAnon has risenHaving tolerated the painful “debate” it’s official. The GOP is dead and replaced by the GQP.Carl HeckAspen Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Politics Most Popular Olathe benches varsity football program — for now GARDENING: Sphinx moths causing a buzz among gardeners Habitat for Humanity helps Army veteran fulfill home ownership dream Hickenlooper, now a big fan of Senate, talks up green policies at Grand Junction town hall After review, Montrose retains rural designation for USDA housing programs Red Hawks open season with 28-27 loss on the Front Range Not-guilty verdict in O74 Road shooting death Jury acquits Miller in Najar’s shooting MHS softball preview: A season of hope and fun MHS golf wins by 21 shots