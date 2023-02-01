Because recycling is driven by the market, what is acceptable in the recycle bin often changes. It’s important to note these changes so the recycling is not contaminated with items that won’t get recycled.
Contamination is not just leftover peanut butter in a plastic jar, now it's plastics #3 ,6 and 7. Currently there is no market for these types of plastics, not to say that won’t change in the future as well. The city is audited on a regular basis and its important to keep contamination below 10%.
The oil companies are making sure that we are addicted to single-use plastics. Shell Oil has recently built a huge facility for the express purpose of making plastics! I would think they would do research and development for biodegradable and compostable single use plastics, knowing someday we have got to go that route.
I applaud the legislature wanting to ban plastic bags and Styrofoam (which never breaks down), but look in every rubbish bin and what do you see, a plastic bag.
It just needs to be biodegradable and if it ends up in the waterway, it won’t be detrimental to wildlife. It has been found that humans contain microplastics in our bloodstream, that fact is horrifying!
It’s important to shop wisely: Don’t buy products that support our addiction to plastics like bottled water or are #3, 6 and 7; bring your own reusable bags when shopping and be sure to clean them occasionally; use a refillable water bottle and coffee container; compost your organic waste (it's easy to do), recycle often and recycle right and when in doubt, throw it out.