In the eight Western Slope counties of Colorado’s House District 58, agricultural enterprises and water are critical to the local economies.
Since 2017, Marc Catlin an expert in both agriculture and water resource management, has represented HD58 in Denver. He has taken his water management expertise, real world values, and problem- solving abilities to a legislative body, whose individual members know little to nothing of complex intricacies involved in making informed water management decisions. Recently endorsed by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce for reelection, Marc is both approachable and responsive to concerns by any constituent.
Without his personal knowledge of water management systems, as well as federal / state compacts,Western Slope agricultural enterprises would be at a huge disadvantage.
If there is one thing we all should have learned in the last 17 months, it’s that we can no longer trust any politician running as a Democrat, at any level of government! Marc’s Democratic opponent Kevin Kuns’ qualifications seem to be limited to him serving as Chair of the Montrose Democratic party, and as vice president of the Colorado Western Alliance, a liberal “community organizing” group, focusing on such “critical” issues as racial justice, climate change, classroom democracy and economic inequality. At their recent annual conference, the keynote speaker was Paul Getsos, author of “Tools For Radical Democracy”! If not familiar with this organization, I suggest reviewing its website at https://westerncoloradoalliance.org/ who-we-are/ for an insight into what Kuns really stands for.
As more and more have learned in less than two years, elections can really have dire consequences. We have been indeed fortunate to have had Marc Catlin as our representative in HD58 ,and I would encourage his reelection in November.