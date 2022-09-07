Purchase Access

In the eight Western Slope counties of Colorado’s House District 58, agricultural enterprises and water are critical to the local economies.

Since 2017, Marc Catlin an expert in both agriculture and water resource management, has represented HD58 in Denver. He has taken his water management expertise, real world values, and problem- solving abilities to a legislative body, whose individual members know little to nothing of complex intricacies involved in making informed water management decisions. Recently endorsed by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce for reelection, Marc is both approachable and responsive to concerns by any constituent.



