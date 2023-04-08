Religion and technology are not mutually exclusive
(Response to Al Read's 'Let's celebrate advances in science and medicine, letters, April 5)
Scientific minds that discuss religious beliefs and criticize the technical merits of those beliefs are missing the point, in my opinion. The existence of religion has never been based in technology. It is based in fundamentals that are believed to improve your living days as a human being. Often the elements needed to live a better life are personified in rich and interesting stories.
Technically speaking, this shouldn’t be a surprise as many religious ideals were recorded and presented in a much simpler time and presenting them in an interesting story helps the masses understand and gives cause to learn more.
Learning to love your neighbor, to embrace charity, have hope, have faith, to let things go to a higher power are all powerful tools necessary for many to live a satisfying life. The very same fundamentals are discussed widely in self-improvement courses, self-help books and are prolific in spiritual teachings of universal energy and meditation.
As an extremely technical person and in my younger years, I criticized religion based on its technical faults. As I aged, I experienced the benefits of embracing many religious ideals in my life. This has allowed me to be a happy person, a better technician and a positive member of my small community.
On Sunday, I will make efforts to relax a little and celebrate the concept of hope and forgiveness with friends and family instead of my normal technical routines. After all, what’s the value of technology that extends living if you are not happy with your life the first place?