I was not surprised that a Boulder resident wants to repeal the Second Amendment and then the Constitution. Neither was I surprised at his letter's factual inaccuracies and his insistence on bringing slavery into the issue. Unfortunately, he has been indoctrinated instead of educated.
Slavery was practiced worldwide for millennia (estimated 40 million still enslaved); the U.S. was among the first countries to abolish slavery. Slavery was not the driving force behind creating the Constitution: the king of England’s tyrannical rule was.
No, the Constitutional Convention was not secret. Its deliberations, however, were closely held. The Framers were well-educated men who studied downfalls of historic governments, and after months of argument and deliberation, they gave us a constitutional republic and a document which could be amended when needed.
But theirs was not the last word. After agreement to add a Bill of Rights recognizing our inalienable rights, and vigorous citizen debate countrywide, the states finally ratified it.
The U.S. Constitution is a compact between the States to create a centralized government for limited purposes, constrained by the Constitution and overseen by the States. Our states must reassert their legal authority per the 10th Amendment and limit the undelegated powers unlawfully assumed by our federal government.
The Constitution has not failed the people; the people have failed the Constitution. We, the "constrainers," have let government grow beyond our ability to control. Our tax dollars provide largesse to politicians, political cronies, foreign countries, the "military-industrial complex" Eisenhower warned of, unnecessary employees and consultants, and more.
We don’t need another Constitution, and we certainly don’t need to change our government every 20 years, as the writer suggested. But we need to stand up and force government to stick to the Constitution as written. And we need to better educate our kids.