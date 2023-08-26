I grew up in this little Texas town. My grandmother was among many people who lived in this town who kept chickens. She kept them both for their eggs and, on occasion, the bird itself. If she was having company, she would instruct me to kill two or three.
She taught me the way to kill the bird: Grab the chicken by its neck and give it four or five serious twists. The chicken was killed, its head no longer connected to its body
At first, the chicken appeared to not realize that its head and its body were no longer connected. For a few seconds, the chicken minus its head would run around, flapping its wings. After a few seconds, the bird would flap its wings a few more times and then fall over.
My grandmother kept a large washtub, which she would fill with water and then heat the water over an open fire. The chicken would be immersed in the hot water and this would make it much easier to remove its feathers. After it was shorn of its feathers, she would use a sharp knife to slice it open and remove its viscera. If they were still intact, the liver, heart, and gizzard were saved. The saved parts were floured and seasoned with pepper and salt. They were fried before the chicken was, and they were delicious.
The recent behavior of the Republican Party reminds me a lot of the headless chickens’ antics. Republican behavior, of course, has lasted a lot longer – several months vs. seconds – than that of the unfortunate chickens.
Republicans say they want a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. At first, they wanted David Weiss appointed by the attorney general. Then they didn’t want David Weiss.
They really can’t decide if they want Trump as their nominee for president or somebody else.
Republicans face a real dilemma. If they don’t choose Trump as their nominee, the party will lose a large portion of its base. If they do choose Trump, many of the old hands in the party know they’ll lose the election.
What to do, what to do? Not having a clear direction or any idea of how they want to lead the country, their antic behaviors leave the party without any real leadership as they run around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off.