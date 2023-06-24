Research does make the puzzle clearer
An author recently wrote, “research will solve the puzzle.” I am a moderate INDEPENDENT voter. I did the research online. Is Donald Trump the best Republican candidate?
1. On Aug. 18, 2016, Donald Trump said, "In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law."
2. Trump was the first modern president to leave the White House with fewer jobs in the U.S. than when he took office.
3. The total gross U.S. debt was about $19.5 trillion at the end of 2016 fiscal year. That rose to $26.9 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2020, or a $7.4 trillion increase, just before Trump left office.
The national debt has increased by $3.5 trillion under the Biden administration.
4. Before October 2020, the President declared at least 38 times that COVID-19 is currently disappearing. More than 400,000 Americans died from COVID-19 between the beginning of the pandemic and when Trump left office, with fatality counts exceeding 4,000 people a day. In a November 2020 survey, U.S. adults (54%), Black (71%) and Hispanics (61%) said they personally knew someone who had been hospitalized or died due to COVID-19.
5. “Trump said ‘Putin’s smart. I mean, he’s taking over a country for two dollars’ worth of sanctions,’” Trump told a crowd at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, according to a recording of the event. “I’d say that’s pretty smart. He’s taking over a country – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.” My comment, the cost is much higher in lives lost to Russia and Ukraine.
6. Trump told a charged-up crowd of his MAGA backers to head over to the legislative hub and “fight like hell” or “you won’t have a country anymore.”
More than 1,033 of the rioters have been arrested, with approximately 485 federal defendants receiving sentences.
7. In a video, Trump tells Bush about a failed attempt to seduce Nancy O'Dell:
I moved on her, and I failed. I'll admit it.
I did try and f*** her. She was married.
Referring to Arianne Zucker, Trump says:
You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful women. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p****.
Jim Bond
Montrose
