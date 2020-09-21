Respect the Silver Jack area
The Silver Jack area is so beautiful; some of the people who visit there are not.: 1) Don’t leave your toilet paper on the ground! It’s disgusting! Bury your waste and burn the toilet paper or put it in a trash receptacle; 2) Don’t pile toilet paper on the floor of the pit toilets! Also disgusting! Put it in down the hole; 3) The national forest is not your personal racetrack! Slow down on your ATVs and be respectful; 4) You don’t need to run your general all day. Recharge your batteries and turn it off. The forest used to be a place to enjoy the beauty and serenity of nature. Now it’s noisy & abused. There, I’ve had my say.
Cindy Buttermore
Montrose
