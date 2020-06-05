Restore the wolves
I am a resident of Gunnison County and I support restoring wolves to Colorado via Proposition 107. While I encourage a robust discussion about the merits of restoring wolves, the falsehoods and exaggerated hysteria trafficked by some of this paper’s columnists make civil discourse very difficult.
The latest anti-wolf hysteria surrounds Echinococcus canadensis, or E. granulosus, or more commonly, Hydatid disease. This tapeworm is native to North America and Eurasia, found in many species including most hoofed animals, foxes, and wild canids. Yet, certain columnists insist on labeling it with the misleading sobriquet "gray wolf disease". Never mind that most people who contract Hydatid disease do so from stray dogs, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
For over twenty-five years I worked with captive wolves in Colorado and wild wolves in Yellowstone National Park and Michigan. Through all that daily contact, neither I nor any of my colleagues contracted Hydatid disease.
In these unsettling times, it is shameful that the anti-wolf lobby exploits fear of diseases to dissuade people from voting for Proposition 107. Over 100,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. Hydatid disease is serious, but extremely rare. I care for two dogs, and they are wormed regularly. I sleep well at night.
We owe it to future generations to be clear-eyed about restoring wolves. Claims about what wolves will and won’t do should be backed up with modern science. There is a quote floating around the internet that has often been misattributed to Socrates yet which remains relevant: When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.
I look forward to voting "yes" on Proposition 107 this fall, a means to restore balance and integrity to our cherished Colorado wild lands and ecosystems by restoring wolves.
Tom Zieber
Gunnison
