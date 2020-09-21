Rethink our policies
The smoke should make us rethink our forest policies.
Yes, forest fires are more likely to occur in this drought. But we can often make them easier to contain. Many of our national forests have thousands of acres — miles and miles — of dead trees. It doesn’t have to be that way.
In the last century, we used logging and thinning to increase Western forest health. Take out some trees and others can access more water and nutrients, increasing their resistance to insects, disease, drought, and fire.
Mistakes may have occurred, but overall the program increased forest health, left wildlife habitat, made wildfires easier to control, reduced the amount of smoke-filled air, provided well-paying jobs, and often returned revenue to state and federal governments.
Compare that to today’s minimal logging program, in which wildlife and habitat are burned to crisps, billions of dollars are spent fighting fires almost impossible to contain, homes and businesses are destroyed, and the smoky air itself becomes dangerous.
The U.S. was blessed with abundant natural resources. And trees grow back! Growing, working forests are good for the environment, carbon storage, clean air and water, wildlife, and economies. Yet we let radicals stop harvests, destroying forests, wildlife, and economies. And then we let other radicals destroy our cities.
It’s time that We the People start taking more control over our resources, our cities, and our governments. Don’t sit back and wait for others to save our country. Be part of the solution.
Bruce Many
Eckert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.