For some reason, Democrats are surprised that American voters are not ignoring the out-of-control crime, unbearable inflation, unaffordable fuel prices, foreign policy disasters, federal government expanding beyond belief, supply chain disruptions, recession, insane national debt, racial division, etc. — all resulting from Democrats’ destructive actions since Biden’s inauguration.
They assume we are all either so ignorant that we accept all their happy talk and gaslighting on such topics — or that we fear their Goebbels-like tactics to destroy anyone standing in their way.
Unfortunately for the left, there are enough sane people in this country that recognize that everything is going to get dramatically worse the longer the “America last” crowd remains in power.
The Leftists in control of the Democratic Party do not want anything — especially the truth — to harm the false narratives they so desperately seek to advance. They no longer want us to have the right to disagree, debate, and speak freely, because they cannot compete in a fair discussion. Now anyone willing to dissent publicly is slandered as an “insurrectionist” and subject to a late-night arrest by twenty armed FBI SWAT team members.
I express my opinions in a public format because I see everything being done to this country by Biden’s handlers to be destructive.
I refuse to live a poorer life because a small group of Marxists believe in a globalist utopia.
I refuse to accept the federal government thinking they have more control over our children than their parents. I refuse to accept that an XX chromosome is not really a female and that a XY chromosome is not really a male.
I refuse to accept the destruction of industries that supply plentiful, affordable, and reliable energy decades before we have any workable replacement alternatives.
And I refuse to accept most of the “news” the left-wing media spews out — including some that I see in the DCI and a lot that I see in the MDP.
I chuckle when I occasionally get challenged by Democrats who don’t like my opinions because I know they can only try to censor or slander me. They have a tough time debating issues. I even have a Delta “fan” who occasionally sends a letter to my home telling me how divisive and angry I am. Unfortunately, his letters are anonymous because, like most Democrats today, he can’t really hold his own in an honest discussion of Biden’s “successes.”