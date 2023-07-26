School district needs to reconsider salaries for retired teachers to fill shortage
School starts in three short weeks; my how the summer has flown. Teachers are expected to return to school to prepare for their new students in just over two weeks.
However, I noticed on the MCSD website that the district is lacking a total of 23 teachers: 13 elementary teachers; four middle school teachers and six high school teachers.
I am confident that the staff at central office has diligently searched for qualified teachers to fill these spots. I’ve seen in the Montrose Daily Press the recruitment efforts they have made, but there is a critical teacher shortage in Colorado, which is felt more intensely in rural districts such as Montrose County.
This is why the Colorado State Legislature passed Public Employees' Retirement Association Service Retiree Employment In Rural Schools, which was signed into law in March of 2022. This law allows rural districts like ours to hire retired teachers to fill spots like the ones that are currently available.
I know that MCSD has used this option to fill some spots. Unfortunately, contracts for retired teachers are being capped at 12 years’ experience. This results in offers to our talented, experienced teachers at a significant pay cut, in some cases as much as $15,000.
However, the district is still short 23 teachers with less than three weeks before students show up. This is concerning to me for our young people and has me wondering, what is the upcoming school year going to look like? Will there be overcrowded classes? Will all classes still be available? Will the high school science or English classes be taught by qualified individuals?
Will specials teachers (PE, Art, Music, Reading Intervention, Math Intervention, Special Education, Gifted and Talented, etc.) be pulled to teach other subjects? If these specialists are pulled, will MCSD still be meeting students’ necessary IEP’s and English Language Development plans?
How will new teachers, if found before the beginning of the school year, possibly be ready given the short time frame they have? And can we truly expect long-term substitutes to provide the quality of education that a certified instructor with years of experience can provide?
Given the timeframe ahead, I would encourage MCSD to reconsider salary packages being offered to retired teachers. Honor the years these experts have worked for MCSD. Recognize the education that they have accumulated. Reach out to these retired professionals and offer them a contract that does not require them to take such significant pay cuts.
Please give this very important matter the utmost attention.
William Scott Hammer
Montrose
