I can’t vote for Trump again
Respect is important. Convenient bone spur to dodge the draft — some say that was a long time ago; not so long for some. Belittling juvenile name calling of political opponents during the primary debates? Recorded saying, “if you are rich and famous, you can grab women by the genitals and there is nothing you can do.”
Respect? Numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. All denied, but it felt necessary to pay hush money to silence two of them and their side of the story? More name calling during the general election campaign and leading supporters to chants of “put her in jail.”
Disrespecting foreign leaders with more juvenile insulting characterizations. Recorded saying that there are “good people among the Klu Klux Klan, Neo Nazis and white supremacists.”
Photo op in the White House with survivors of the Parkland school shooting, promising a Blue Ribbon investigation and recommendations. One week later, after a phone call from the NRA spokesman, Blue Ribbon can’t be found. It is ok to ask leaders of foreign countries to dig up “dirt” on your political opponents!
Have peaceful demonstrators pushed aside to stage another photo op, with a conveniently supplied prop, in front of a church! Ignoring racism and calls for social justice as causes for demonstrations. His narrative is limited to “law and order.”
I have no respect for Trump. I can’t vote for him again. He shows no effort to understand the problems. Just make them go away. So, how do I vote? Perhaps a “write-in.” Maybe John Kasich. He could be an adult unifier and conservative with principles. I’ve had it with the petulant teenager and his need for attention via Twitter.
Don Pechman
Montrose
We need good leadership, not a roadside distraction
Never one to shy away from publicity, our GOP District 3 Sarah Palin wanna-be candidate for congress has been busy. She wants us to believe that dark forces of the “deep state” are at work to destroy America. I don’t know about you, but unmarked vans and unidentified “police” taking individuals to unknown locations in Portland could qualify as the “deep state.”
She claimed that protesters were bused in for the Juneteenth March in Rifle, claiming that they were here to divide our city. No proof, but truth and the GOP seem to be adversaries. If you look at her website, you’ll see that Colorado Boots on the Ground bikers proudly support her. Peaceful protesters were confronted with armed individuals and bikers revving their engines to drown out the marchers. Never mind the First amendment, she only loves the Second. My wife wondered: What if those guys on motorcycles and carrying guns had been black or brown?
Ms. Boebert has characterized the Black Lives Matter movement as “trying to elevate one group or class above another,” claiming the Fourteenth Amendment has already made us all equal under the law. I’m curious Ms. Boebert, when did minorities and women get elevated to the same status as white men, let alone above them? Equal pay, education, housing? I’ll wait.
In 1870, the Fifteenth Amendment theoretically gave African Americans the right to vote. Prior to that, only white men could vote. It was 95 years later that the Voting Rights Act had to be signed in 1965. Yet, according to the ACLU, voter suppression is still rampant, especially since 2008. Ask Obama and Clinton.
The Nineteenth Amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920. Yet, women are still discriminated against in the workplace, in healthcare, in education. Let’s not even mention freedom of choice. Minority women are especially disadvantaged in today’s society.
Perhaps stop mentioning Amendments to the constitution, as apparently you know very little about it. Except the Second,, of course. You’ve claimed your place is the top tourist attraction in Rifle. We need good leadership, not a roadside distraction.
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle
Join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush
Colorado ranchers and farmers would do well to listen to a recorded forum that Congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush presented on Sept. 9. She led a discussion with Colorado ranchers from near Steamboat Springs, Carbondale, Rifle and Grand Junction, plus owners of a meat-packing plant near Durango. The discussion uncovered some things an astute congressperson could work on to make those businesses more equitable, make food and soil more healthy, and help us all to survive future droughts and downstream calls on water.
Mitsch Bush clearly demonstrated her extensive knowledge of complex issues, both state and federal, and her willingness to listen and learn from constituents. If you missed the original forum, you can watch the video by searching the internet for “Virtual Ranching Roundtable, Diane Mitsch Bush.”
An additional forum concerning education was held on Sept. 19, also recorded, and others are scheduled later. Mitsch Bush has vast experience in making law and working with government agencies. She is known for working across the aisle, sometimes in opposition to her own party, in order to get something accomplished for the good of her constituents. We don’t need a congresswoman who would be against every proposal made in Washington, thus continuing the stalemate of the last few years. Please do yourself a favor by joining me in voting for Mitsch Bush!
Marv Ballantyne
Montrose
Gardner Trump’s rubber stamp
Cory Gardner may attempt to campaign as a moderate independent Republican. However, his voting record in lock-step confirmation of Trump’s cabinet members and judges places him clearly in Trump’s corner.
Gardner voted for:
• Interior Secretary Zinke: shrunk Bear Ears National Monument by 85%, will Rocky Mountain National Park be next? Resigned under pressure amidst six federal investigations, expensive travel and policy violations.
• EPA Secretary Pruitt: prior to nomination, sued the EPA 14 times. Rejects climate change. Resigned under pressure with 15 federal investigations of his conduct from criminal record destruction to corrupt allocation of funds.
• Homeland Security Secretary Nielson: implemented policy of separating over 2,654 children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Resigned under pressure.
• Commerce Secretary Ross: banker worth 2.5 billion, failed to disclose financial interest in a Russian company. Violated Administrative Procedures Act by attempting to add a citizenship question to the census, which would cost Colorado millions in federal funding.
• Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: banker worth 385 million, requested military aircraft for several personal trips costing taxpayers $811,000. Designed a tax bill giving huge cuts to the wealthiest and corporations.
• Secretary of State Pompeo: Trump fired the inspector general who was investigating Pompeo’s role in the administration bypassing a congressional freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, releasing $8 billion in arms which are used in the war in Yemen.
• HHS Secretary Price: worth $10 million, reported spending over one million of taxpayer funds for private charter jets and military aircraft.
• EPA Secretary Wheeler: former coal industry lobbyist. Worked to undermine regulations which protect clean air and water.
Gardner voted to confirm the entire wealthy corrupt cabinet, proving himself to be a devoted foot soldier for the Trump agenda. Like Trump said in Colorado Springs: “He’s been with us 100%.”
Scott Johnson
Loveland
Montrose County League of Women Voters urges voters to vote “yes” on Proposition 113
Water is a serious issue on the Western Slope, as it is in most of Colorado. Any idea or proposal that appears to threaten our water rights would get a lot of resistance, and rightly so!
Colorado’s joining the National Popular Vote Interstate compact, Proposition 113, will appear on the ballot in November, and there seems to be some misinformation out about this proposition, linking it to the loss of water rights. The fact is, a water agreement between states would be obtained through an interstate compact, which requires each state to sign on and then receive approval by Congress.
The National Popular Vote is about how we elect our President. The U.S. Constitution grants the states the power to decide how we distribute our electoral votes to elect our president. In 2019, the Colorado legislature signed a bill joining the state with others in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is on this year’s ballot for voters to approve. If and when it is approved and goes into effect, it will make sure that the presidential candidate earning the most popular votes nationwide always wins the election. Every voter will have an equal say in deciding who wins: one person, one vote.
The National Popular Vote does not change Congress or how we elect members of Congress. Nor does it change the process by which Colorado and any other state signs onto an interstate water compact. There is no connection between Proposition 113 and any change in Colorado’s water rights. None.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization, which means we never support candidates or political parties. We do take positions on issues, based on extensive study and consensus by the membership. We work to make democracy work for all. As such, the League has supported a national popular vote for 50 years, as a more fair and representative way to elect the nation’s president. And as such, the League urges voters to vote “yes” on Proposition 113.
Jan Edwards, President
Montrose County League of Women Voters,
Also serving Delta County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.