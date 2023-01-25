YOUR VIEW: Shameful response to mass shootings Jan 25, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shameful response to mass shootingsSince the start of 2023 in the United States there have been 33 mass shootings.As reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the leading cause of deaths among people younger than 24 results from firearms. Still our country does virtually nothing to stop this.Every one of us should be ashamed.David RyanMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Jan 25, 2023 9 hrs ago Most Popular Man accused of second-degree murder in Monday shooting Active homicide investigation on Sherwood Drive First-degree murder charges possible in fatal shooting; victim was allegedly shot twice Montrose man dies in icy 550 crash 1 dead, 1 in custody in Sherwood Drive homicide Multiple guns recovered in burglary probe that snared 3 suspects Boebert introduces bill to defund Planned Parenthood Hopes high for Cerro Summit mountain bike park Angry residents flood Delta County's planning commission meeting over land uses Donations add bike-riding to elementary PE classes