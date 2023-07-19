Montrose has always had a reputation as a good place to raise kids. When asking a young couple why they moved to Montrose, it usually starts with that premise. Youth Appreciation Day begins the school year and is followed by worthy organizations that work hard to develop a positive and growing place for children: Montrose County School District, Montrose Recreation District, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray, Hilltop Family Resource Center, PEER kindness, CASA of the 7th Judicial District, Montrose Recreation Center, Montrose Academic Booster Club, as well as multiple youth dance, martial arts, and all churches.
“Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future," John F. Kennedy
It, therefore, is very distressing that all these places where children learn positive character traits are ignored by a lewd and degrading political sign.
Children don’t know the slang of demeaning or hostile words. Most infants do not know how to hate, but all can learn when prompted to go that way. The same group that wanted the library to ban certain books because of language should be in the forefront of taking away this exposure to the degradation of a prominent woman. It would be hypocrisy to not.
One can and should have own political views. But lewd language never has a place in a town geared toward children. The banner on Main and Hillcrest absolutely sends the wrong message about Montrose, Colorado.
“The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith,” Billy Graham
AJ Smith
(Mother of nine, grandmother of 13, former foster parent)