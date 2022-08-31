Societal changes, not abortion ban, needed (In response to a recent letter): How much of your life have you spent living paycheck to paycheck, or even welfare check to welfare check? Too high a percentage of people, including women, do. The estimate is now that it takes $300,000 to raise a child. From where do you expect these people to find enough to care for an infant or a youngster? When the parent lives in poverty and misery, so does the child. That doesn’t make for a happy, well adjusted person. It is likely to lead to crime, drugs, and jail. Welfare is not a right, it is a stop-gap measure by the State. Perhaps if we required all child-bearing age people on welfare to be on birth-control, we would drop the number of abortions dramatically. If we made it free to anyone on Medicaid or a certain level above the poverty level, we would drop it even more. In neither case is that forced sterilization; it is a choice for the person to make of which form of help is best for themselves. My choice of birth control would be something like a quarterly Norplant. It would be difficult to forget and have an accident. Would there still be unwanted pregnancies which would force the parents into an untenable life? In those (few) cases, abortion may be preferable. It is the woman’s choice as long as the baby is within her body. But abortion is generally the wrong answer. The answer is societal changes where children are born into two-parent homes and are loved and cared for. Further we must change attitudes to praise the mother, unwed or not, and find full support as is necessary. That will require making adoption a praised choice, and one in which the State no longer erects as many barriers as possible. Banning abortion will only push it back underground where many women are maimed, sterilized, or even die, because the conditions were unhygienic and the performer unqualified. Please read your history to confirm the above statement. Rick BleierMontrose
Societal changes, not abortion ban, needed
(In response to a recent letter): How much of your life have you spent living paycheck to paycheck, or even welfare check to welfare check? Too high a percentage of people, including women, do. The estimate is now that it takes $300,000 to raise a child. From where do you expect these people to find enough to care for an infant or a youngster?
When the parent lives in poverty and misery, so does the child. That doesn’t make for a happy, well adjusted person. It is likely to lead to crime, drugs, and jail.
Welfare is not a right, it is a stop-gap measure by the State. Perhaps if we required all child-bearing age people on welfare to be on birth-control, we would drop the number of abortions dramatically. If we made it free to anyone on Medicaid or a certain level above the poverty level, we would drop it even more.
In neither case is that forced sterilization; it is a choice for the person to make of which form of help is best for themselves. My choice of birth control would be something like a quarterly Norplant. It would be difficult to forget and have an accident.
Would there still be unwanted pregnancies which would force the parents into an untenable life? In those (few) cases, abortion may be preferable. It is the woman’s choice as long as the baby is within her body.
But abortion is generally the wrong answer. The answer is societal changes where children are born into two-parent homes and are loved and cared for. Further we must change attitudes to praise the mother, unwed or not, and find full support as is necessary. That will require making adoption a praised choice, and one in which the State no longer erects as many barriers as possible.
Banning abortion will only push it back underground where many women are maimed, sterilized, or even die, because the conditions were unhygienic and the performer unqualified. Please read your history to confirm the above statement.