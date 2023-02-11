A far-right letter writer has embarrassed conservatives again with a long rant about the Democrats’ evil plan to destroy America. I hope some of our thoughtful Montrose citizens will join me in rejecting his extremism that only incites hatred and possible violence. Since he won’t offer any constructive solutions, I hereby offer my own.
Crime: Criminologists and sociologists know that the surest way to reduce crime is to provide inexpensive and easily available contraceptives and abortion services.
The fewer unwanted, unloved, neglected, and abused children there are, the lower the crime rate will be. The anti-abortion crowd will howl, but these are the same religious Republicans who won’t pay the additional taxes needed to support all these unwanted babies and their mothers. The only thing they are willing to pay for is more prisons.
The deficit and national debt: The 31 trillion dollar debt is enough to paste a dollar bill upon every square inch of Colorado, including the sides of mountains.
This is a scary big number, but you Republican complainers, who claim you are the only frugal, responsible people in this country, can do this to help:
A, add up the total amount that you and your employer paid into the Social Security fund, and add a reasonable amount each year for interest on this money. B, add up all the money you have received since you started to collect your SS pension. Finally, if B exceeds A, then stop being a leftist socialist freeloader and turn this unearned money back to the U.S. Treasury. I’m waiting.
The Medicare cost crisis: Evangelical Republicans believe climate change is a hoax, but Heaven is real and a wonderful place. However, near the end of their lives, millions of devoutly religious Republicans spend billions of dollars of other people’s money every year on absurdly expensive medical treatments to stay out of Heaven for a few extra weeks.
Won’t God be very annoyed at this last-minute lack of faith? If you really believe this Heaven stuff, then stop delaying your trip and help the Medicare budget!
Finally, I’m sorry that for lack of space, I could not address here the most important issue on every American’s mind, the greatest danger to America, and the highest Republican priority: Hunter Biden’s laptop.