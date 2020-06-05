Something’s fishy with VISA stimulus payments
Before passing the massive Obama health package, queen Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass this bill to find out what’s in it.” Ignoring the obvious stupidity of such an approach to legislation, Democrats were able to use a short window of political opportunity to dupe the
American people into accepting that money scam without too much complaining.
Today, there is a similar scam afoot with the coronavirus relief legislation (CARES Act). Most Americans got their relief payments through paper checks or direct deposits. But, this last week, 4 million Americans received their payments by a VISA debit card from MetaBank, an obscure financial institution incorporated in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. The website managing these cards (EIPCard.com) lists the few locations where you can use your card for buying goods and services. But, for a fee, a family of two can transfer its $2,400 to their own bank account. There is also an automated 1-800 phone number you can call for help — no real person, just an endless circular menu of phone prompts.
After three days of wrestling with the website and the phone system, I couldn’t find the transfer fee. As Queen Pelosi said, you just have to do it and then you will find out. I found out this morning when the transfer finally went through. The fee was an outrageous $179.37 going to Joe Biden’s friends at MetaBank. That’s $359 million scammed from 4 million “lucky” Americans, if they chose the card’s transfer option for their stimulus payment.
But that’s the key for government scam artists: Use deceit and keep the numbers relatively small so nobody cares or complains too much. In this case, only $90 per person, and only 4 million people out of 330 million. A privileged few get rich at the expense of the selected “lucky” sheep.
Mike Martin
Montrose
