We recently read an article regarding a CSP “surge” in enforcement in Delta County.” That brings to mind the repeated fatal accidents that occur on U.S. 550 from Montrose to Ridgway. There was another fatal accident that involved five vehicles in late January in that area in Montrose County. Local residents are well aware of multiple CSP vehicles parked and waiting for anyone speeding through the Olathe area on U.S. 50. It did not take long for drivers to slow down to 45 then 55 mph through Olathe.
My question is why we don’t have that kind of coverage on Hwy. 550 between Montrose and Ridgway? If you have ever driven along Hwy. 550 between 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. or 3:30 – to 6:00 p.m., you will find those are some of the most dangerous times with vehicles passing on double yellow lines. Yet it has been decided that parts of that road need to be widened with extra passing lanes and turn offs. Do you really think extra passing lanes will slow those drivers down to the speed limit?
Each time I drive that expanse, I always hope to see CSP vehicles waiting to stop those that are speeding. That happens very rarely.
It certainly would be less expensive for the taxpayers to have CSP cars reliably along that stretch of road vs. the cost of major construction to widen Hwy. 550.
Food for thought and perhaps a little common sense.