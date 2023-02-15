Speaking of ‘surge’

We recently read an article regarding a CSP “surge” in enforcement in Delta County.” That brings to mind the repeated fatal accidents that occur on U.S. 550 from Montrose to Ridgway. There was another fatal accident that involved five vehicles in late January in that area in Montrose County. Local residents are well aware of multiple CSP vehicles parked and waiting for anyone speeding through the Olathe area on U.S. 50. It did not take long for drivers to slow down to 45 then 55 mph through Olathe.



