Stand in solidarity
This past Monday, as I was headed downtown to stand in solidarity with other community members to show my support for the family of George Floyd and the black community, I passed a few people who stopped me to ask what was happening on the corner. I shared that people were gathered to show their solidarity with the black community. I continued walking and one of the individuals who stopped me said loudly, “I hope a big truck loses control and kills somebody.” The other man made a very derogatory statement using words I do not wish to repeat.
I share this quote from Shannon Griffin of @literally_ cultured because I think she is on point:
“Speaking out against white supremacy and race-based violence does not make you anti-white, anti-police, right or left. It makes you pro-justice. Pro-black life. Pro accountability. And pro-racial equality. Caring about the life of another isn’t political – it’s human.”
As a white person born with many privileges, I feel the right thing to do is to speak out against injustices and stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed and marginalized. Some might think that there isn’t racism in our quaint little community, but I say: look around.
People of color and immigrants in our community have been discriminated against for years and are subject to acts of racism on a daily basis. Now is the time for our community to come together to work for the social, economic and racial equality for all in our community.
Let us work to break down the walls of hatred and misunderstanding that divide us and work together to build bridges of inclusivity and acceptance.
Karen Sherman Perez
Montrose
