Restore The Balance is a western Colorado nonpartisan, nonprofit political organization formed in 2022 to oppose political extremism and promote seven universal principles to return civility to politics. RTB strongly opposes a new initiative pending in the Colorado GOP State Central Committee.

According to news reports, the CRC is scheduled next month to consider a change to the party's bylaws that would make it much easier for Republican party activists to block unaffiliated voters' participation in GOP primary elections. RTB is urging voters to contact their state Republican elected officials and the officers of their county Republican central committees to request that they oppose the proposed bylaw change.



