Restore The Balance is a western Colorado nonpartisan, nonprofit political organization formed in 2022 to oppose political extremism and promote seven universal principles to return civility to politics. RTB strongly opposes a new initiative pending in the Colorado GOP State Central Committee.
According to news reports, the CRC is scheduled next month to consider a change to the party's bylaws that would make it much easier for Republican party activists to block unaffiliated voters' participation in GOP primary elections. RTB is urging voters to contact their state Republican elected officials and the officers of their county Republican central committees to request that they oppose the proposed bylaw change.
Colorado voters approved Proposition 108 in 2016, giving unaffiliated voters the right to participate in party primaries. Prop 108's supporters claimed that its passage would have the effect of moderating fringe elements of both major parties, Republican and Democratic alike.
RTB believes that Prop 108's passage seven years ago has been successful in that regard, and that such success should be nurtured and promoted instead of undermined by ill-conceived changes in party bylaws. The proposed changes will flout the direct popular will of Colorado voters and could replace local influence over party procedures with centralized control.
In Colorado today, unaffiliated voters represent 47% of the state’s entire voting population and that plurality is soon expected to become a majority as the number of official Democrats and Republicans continues to fall. Registered Democrats today represent just 27% of Colorado voters, Republicans 24%.
Restore the Balance believes the proposed bylaw is an unwarranted assault on the voting rights of nearly half of the state’s voting populace and urges the GOP’s central committee to reject any effort to undermine the rights of such voters.
Restore the Balance Board of Directors:
Tim Sarmo, Chair; Bernie Buescher; Thea Chase; Dennis Kirtland; Dave Murphy; George Orbanek; Kirk Rider; Norma West