This is some of the most amazing country on the West Slope and it should be our priority to protect it for the future. We have an incredible opportunity to support this place and our community will benefit in the near and long term if we do so.
Most notably, the article makes clear that there is strong, locally-driven, and bipartisan support to protect the Dolores. Rivers are the lifeblood, the arteries, of our watersheds, and their health is critical to maintaining resilient, functioning ecosystems. The fact that such a jaw-droppingly beautiful and unique river runs right through our collective backyard makes me feel very fortunate.
I want future generations to be able to connect with these places as many of us have, to have the same opportunities for adventure and solitude and wild experiences.
That won’t happen by accident, it takes vision and a commitment to managing these places more sustainably. Strengthening protections for the Dolores is a way for our community to raise the bar, to help this landscape weather impacts from visitors, industry, and development in ways that prevent the scars from running as deep and extensively as they have in the past.
Strengthening protections will help us to conserve the essence of this wild landscape for years to come and will only deepen the quality of life in our community.
You can learn more about this effort and add your name to a petition of support at protectthedolores.org.
Jesse Dudley
Norwood
