America, the land of opportunity, where anyone willing to work hard can rise above their circumstances.
Take Eduardo and Fredo. Eduardo grew up in a loving, dirt-poor family. He started working steadily when he was about 12. With plans for college, he busted his butt studying hard and saving as much as he possibly could. At Western State College he continued to spend long hours at his school work and jobs. Money was tight and there were times when little money was left for groceries. His living quarters were spartan at best. He didn’t own a car until his senior year.
Because he graduated at the top of his business administration class, he got a great job after graduation. He applied himself and worked 50/60-hour weeks and had an excellent career. He put as much money into his company’s savings plan as he was allowed, and also lived very conservatively. Seventeen years later he was able pay for his wife and two daughters’ college – by consuming 100% of his savings.
His friend Fredo didn’t work a day of his life until after college. He did enough in high school and college to get by, which wasn’t much because he majored in something like art appreciation or ethnic studies. He lived the party life those college years though, because he had all that easy student loan cash. (His parents were affluent, by the way.) Of course, he couldn’t find a real job when he graduated because he still had no marketable skills. He wasn’t in a big hurry to get a full-time job anyway, even though he had a boat-load of debt.
Now that “unifier” Mr. Biden is going to repay Eduardo $10,000 for each of the four people whose education he paid for. What a great country! Oh. Wait. This is Biden’s America. It’s worthless Fredo who is getting $10,000 for all his “hard work.”
Not Eduardo.
Not his nephew who worked a full-time job while putting himself through airline mechanic school.
Not his two grandsons who served our country in the Marines for six years including a tour in Afghanistan to qualify for VA benefits.
Not the school teacher who pinched pennies and lived conservatively so she could repay all her student loans.
Not the waitress, who couldn’t afford college, working two jobs to pay the mortgage on her simple one-bedroom house.