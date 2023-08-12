YOUR VIEW: Thank you for standing up Aug 12, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you for standing upI would like to thank Montrose Library Director Paul Paladino and the Library Board of Directors for standing up to the people who wanted to ban certain books.Thank you.Joseph BaletMontrose Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Legislation Most Popular