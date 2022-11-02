Great Old Broads for Wilderness applauds President Biden’s proclaiming the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument as a tribute to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers and all veterans.
We also appreciate the advocacy and support of Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper, Rep. Neguse and Gov.Polis for this proclamation. Furthermore, President Biden’s action to begin the mineral withdrawal for Thompson Divide is a significant step forward in protecting this landscape from future extractive development while maintaining all other current uses.
Camp Hale and Thompson Divide are two landscapes within the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act that has stalled in the Senate (having passed the House several times.) Though we will continue to advocate for passage of the full legislation that is the CORE Act and includes additional wilderness and special management designations in the San Juan Mountains (notably the Whitehouse Addition to the Mount Sneffels Wilderness) we are thrilled to see some landscapes in the CORE Act glean protection through executive action.
As a retired botanist with Colorado Natural Heritage Program staff, I know the value of public lands protection for maintaining biodiversity, wildlife corridors, watershed health and ecosystem integrity and resilience.
Thank you, President Biden, for using the authority granted to you by the Antiquities Act to honor our veterans and protect our state’s landscapes and species. We hope you will use this authority to protect other cherished public lands and their ecological values.