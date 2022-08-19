August is Child Support Awareness Month and I want to thank Chris Sorenson, Montrose County Child Support Services Manager, for her recent column in the Montrose Daily Press. She stressed the importance of the program in helping, not only children to receive financial support, but for parents to receive additional help to meet their own financial and emotional needs. Every child deserves to flourish and have the love and support of both parents.
Mine was the first case to be brought to Montrose County when the State of Colorado originally mandated a child support enforcement unit for all counties in the 1970s. At the time, the general feeling was that this was not a needed or necessary program for Montrose County. It was just another frivolous state program that would cost the county more money and do nothing for the residents.
My suit in district court ensured that the county commissioners at the time would do the right thing to help the single mothers and fathers and their children. The program was designed to recover the costs of the child welfare program, as most single mothers were on the program, including me. It was also to help women who were not on welfare.
At the time my ex-husband had disappeared so he would not have to pay child support. Many men of the time punished their ex-wives by refusing to financially support their children and the women would reciprocate by not allowing the fathers to see the children. It was a vicious cycle that the child support services program hoped to address.
My case was settled out of court and the Montrose County child support unit was established. Since this was also a federal program my ex-husband was located in California and ordered to pay child support for his three children in Colorado. This helped me to get off welfare and financially take care of my children.
I want to thank the current Montrose County commissioners and the community for recognizing the importance of this program and giving it their full support. And I am very pleased that the program has grown to include, not just the collection of child support, but offering other programs to encourage parental responsibility. And I want to thank all those parents who do take responsibility so their children can thrive and make a difference in the world.