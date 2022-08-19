Purchase Access

August is Child Support Awareness Month and I want to thank Chris Sorenson, Montrose County Child Support Services Manager, for her recent column in the Montrose Daily Press. She stressed the importance of the program in helping, not only children to receive financial support, but for parents to receive additional help to meet their own financial and emotional needs. Every child deserves to flourish and have the love and support of both parents.

Mine was the first case to be brought to Montrose County when the State of Colorado originally mandated a child support enforcement unit for all counties in the 1970s. At the time, the general feeling was that this was not a needed or necessary program for Montrose County. It was just another frivolous state program that would cost the county more money and do nothing for the residents.



