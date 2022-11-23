Today I’m thankful that congressional Republicans are taking on climate policy in a serious way.
Seventy-six House Republicans, including Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05), have joined the new House Conservative Climate Caucus, formed to educate members on policies that address climate change in ways that align with conservative values.
The Bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus combines the perspectives of seven Republicans and seven Democrats, including our Senator Bennet. They believe that bipartisan action on climate “must strengthen American competitiveness and international leadership while protecting and promoting the economic interests of all Americans.” Last year, this bipartisan caucus moved the market-based Growing Climate Solutions Act to passage with a vote of 92-8. The bill awaits vote in the House.
We now have Republicans and Democrats working on climate solutions, some bipartisan, some not. Competition of ideas can be a powerful force for good. So can collaboration. We need a big toolbox and diverse viewpoints to plan for changing energy markets and a changing environment.
Colorado’s Senator Hickenlooper helped write the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which passed the Senate a year ago with 19 Republican votes. So far Colorado has received $1.1 billion for investments in roads, bridges, airports, grid hardening, watershed improvements, forest thinning, water conservation, EV charging stations, carbon capture, clean hydrogen, energy efficiency, and an Energy and Minerals Research Facility at the Colorado School of Mines.
Republicans and Democrats accomplished those things in one of the angriest political moments our country has seen. That’s why I’m feeling hopeful and giving thanks today.