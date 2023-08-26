The biggest corruption scandal in this country's history is finally unfolding. With each passing day, more details come to light of the Biden family crime syndicate raking in millions from foreign actors, through nearly 30 shell companies set up for no other reason than to hide the money trail.
Thank goodness for our media, FBI, and DOJ for their diligence in rooting out Joe Biden's treason. Oh, wait! Those are the same entities who were involved in the corruption and cover-up.
Our law enforcement, media, and Dem politicians were fresh off of seeding the Russiagate stories, all knowing how false they were, so they were more than happy to conspire together to cover up Joe Biden's crimes. There is zero chance Biden's DOJ, FBI or IRS would have pursued a corruption investigation.
Here is a key point: In addition to our DOJ, FBI, and other entities being weaponized against political opposition and actively involved in the coverup, there is zero chance House Democrats would have investigated the Biden corruption. Hunter and his father were less than a dozen House seats short of achieving a successful cover-up. The flood of incontrovertible evidence confirming Biden family corruption is coming solely from the Republican controlled House's investigation.
As we approach the 2024 elections, voters will want to keep that in mind when Democrats pull out all the stops to unseat Lauren Boebert from her House seat. Democrats like Adam Frisch will put on their campaign faces pretending they are reach-across-the-aisle moderates focused on “building community,” while trying to convince you that Rifle businessperson Boebert is just “showboating.” Without Boebert and other Republicans in Congress, the corruption will multiply, and the left will continue on its path of destruction.
Up until this month, it appears the MDP has consistently tried to put Boebert in as bad a light as possible — repeatedly publishing negative Colorado Newsline articles about Republicans and Boebert. Shame on the MDP for relying on such biased reporting when you have real journalists like Katharhynn Heidelberg on staff that consistently produce fair-and-balanced reporting. Kyle Henseler just wrote an article on Boebert that any journalist would be proud of (MDP 8/5). Publisher Dennis Anderson even temporarily dropped his anti-Boebert stance with a well-balanced opinion piece about Boebert (8/12). With more of that kind of reporting, the MDP could even increase their conservative readership.