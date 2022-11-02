The people who shut down your businesses and your jobs are now asking you to reelect them so they can keep their jobs. The government that discouraged simple, safe, and inexpensive medications for COVID, instead putting people in hospitals when they could no longer breathe, wants your vote.
Are you better off now than when Biden took office? I’m sure not. Gas is high, food is high. All costs are going up. Inflation is at a 41-year high. Retirement funds have lost money. Crime is up because progressive Attorneys General are letting criminals go free. Today, crime often pays.
Children in school, cadets in military academies, soldiers, and others are being indoctrinated with “woke curricula” teaching them that whites are evil, government systems are racist, and that the country must be deconstructed to be reconstructed under “woke” policies. Many children, starting in kindergarten, are being taught that gender is fluid and that they might be in the wrong body. Surgeries and drugs to change gender appearance are being offered to minors.
On his first day in office, President Biden ended construction on the border wall. Now we are paying to feed, clothe, house, educate, medicate, and transport millions (an estimated 5 million in two years) of illegal aliens. (Do you get all these freebies?)
Tons of illegal drugs cross our southern border. Fentanyl, now often resembling kids’ candy, is easily available. Representative Boebert is right: fentanyl, created and spread by China through Mexico, is a weapon of mass destruction, contributing heavily to the 100,000 overdoses/year in our country. The cartels are making billions from drugs, human trafficking, and forced indentured slavery.
Even if you consider yourself to be Independent, Libertarian, or Democrat, please vote Republican. The country cannot take another two years of these progressive policies.