Not a day goes by that Democrats are not caught in multiple blatant lies.
Biden's latest statement about inflation: “It was already here, man. Remember what the economy was like when I got here? Jobs were hemorrhaging. Inflation was rising. We weren't manufacturing a damn thing here.”
Every word a blatant lie. Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office. After passage of his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” giveaway, it hit 4.2%. By June 2022 (after even more unfunded spending), it topped 9%.
America lost 22 million jobs to COVID lockdowns in early 2020, but by the end of that year, we'd recovered more than half.
Under Biden, the pace slowed massively. It wasn't until June 2022 that the nation recovered the rest. And that had nothing to do with Biden but was due to the end of lockdowns. And the manufacturing sector boomed in the Trump years.
Biden's State of the Union Address will have more blatant lies. Don't expect to hear about workers' real wages decreasing significantly under Biden, or the fact our union is now weaker, less secure, and more divided.
How do Democrats get away with such a pattern of dishonesty? Part of the problem is that there is a certain percentage of Americans who choose to be uninformed about what is happening in this country. They look at their natural gas bill jumping to $350 per month for their modest but well-insulated home, and have no clue that it is due to Biden's destroying our domestic oil production.
A much bigger problem is that most of our media are now no more than the propaganda wing of the Democratic party. They are comfortable promoting socialist agendas that depend first of all on the destruction of this nation's democratic foundations. You have to ask why.
Money talks. Billionaire financier George Soros has extensive financial connections with 253 global media organizations, and will soon also own radio stations giving him access to one-third of the Hispanic population. Soros' money is flooding news outlets.
This is the same Soros who was the Democrat's top donor in 2022, giving at least $126 million. His money finances his “open society” agenda that is radically Marxist Socialist. Open Society advocates for abortion, Marxist economics, defunding the police, lax law enforcement, open borders, violent environmentalism, and LGBT activism. That sounds markedly like the Democratic platform, doesn't it?