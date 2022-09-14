Purchase Access

Fear among Democrats about their looming loss of power has driven Bidenites’ to desperation. With a blood-red backdrop looking ominously like a hellscape, Biden just took the Democratic playbook to its extreme by attempting to demonize half of America as “threats to democracy” and “semi-fascists.” Having worn out the term “racist” by applying it to all of his political opponents, Biden’s handlers have moved on to new baseless and dangerous demagoguery — and sheer recklessness.

Most people relate “fascism” with Hitler and Mussolini leading up to WWII. Let’s imagine what fascism would look like in today’s America.



