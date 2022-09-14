Fear among Democrats about their looming loss of power has driven Bidenites’ to desperation. With a blood-red backdrop looking ominously like a hellscape, Biden just took the Democratic playbook to its extreme by attempting to demonize half of America as “threats to democracy” and “semi-fascists.” Having worn out the term “racist” by applying it to all of his political opponents, Biden’s handlers have moved on to new baseless and dangerous demagoguery — and sheer recklessness.
Most people relate “fascism” with Hitler and Mussolini leading up to WWII. Let’s imagine what fascism would look like in today’s America.
First, they would need to disarm the populace and control the press. They would seek to redefine the founding of America as something sinister. They would try to control speech, and punish dissenters. They would want to transform the FBI, DOJ, and IRS to persecute their opponents.
They would also need a group to vilify and blame all their failures on, as the Nazis did with the Jews. They would have to nationalize the police force, and take control of elections from the states.
Democrats are attempting all of the above. Parents opposed to teaching CRT are labeled domestic terrorists. Police are demonized and defunded. The IRS is doubling in size. Dems are attempting to put election control under the federal government. They initiated an Orwellian “Disinformation Governance Board” to sit in judgement of citizens’ speech. They implemented a series of disinformation campaigns, the Russian collusion hoax, the Ukraine hoax, and now the insurrection hoax.
A duly elected president is persecuted by a series of unwarranted and false investigations because he had the audacity to challenge the establishment. “Protesters” supported by the establishment are seldom punished despite rioting, looting, destroying property, and killing, but January 6 protestors remain in jail without bail — for trespassing.
Liberals who occasionally challenge my letters have read the same playbook. Suddenly, I am “against minorities” (racist), even though they cannot quote a single letter that is anything other than supportive of minorities. They object to my exercising my First amendment rights by writing letters that totally abide by the guidelines set forth for all writers. They are unable to write letters extolling Biden’s “accomplishments,” or to factually challenge my opinions, so they have to try to censor or slander me.
I’m thinking these are difficult times for those Democrats who are slowly realizing the truth about their party.