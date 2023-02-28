The people have spoken: Say 'no' to gravel pit
There are more than 1,300 signatures on a petition and in letters voiced in opposition to SU22-013.
The Board of the Montrose Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny SU22-013.
The numbers voiced in approval of SU22-013 represent less than 5% of those who have voiced in opposition.
This then raises the following questions:
1. In elections, are people elected into office with less than 5% of the voting populous?
2. Are high school/college graduates granted diplomas/degrees with the student passing only 5% of mandated curriculum?
3. Successful business?
The masses have spoken. Our voices matter. And count.
Transparency has been non-existent, subterfuge has been prevalent, in regard to SU22-013.
"Facts" have been presented only when discrepancies pointed out. If this proposed industry were to be run as a legitimate, BBB industry, all information would have been presented at the onset. Findings put online would not be buried and mashed together with numerous pages totally missing.
Shelly Dackonish, attorney for Matt Miles, told the BOCC at the public meeting Feb. 24 that they could only consider "competent evidence.” The application for SU22-013 is grossly incomplete and vague.
To wit: ALL haul routes incompletely defined; enforceable measures taken for all entering and exiting traffic; water issues "to be resolved" in the future;
"dwindling reserves,” yet the county has 82 pits; "reclaimed farmable ground" in 50- 100-foot-deep holes.
The BOCC meeting was adjourned 40 minutes early without rebuttal being presented, thereby giving the applicant/owner 12 days (BOCC decision to be rendered March 6) at which time the rebuttal will be entered. However, the motion was passed to close public comment.
The Montrose County Master Plan cites that "health, safety and well-being" are major emphases. Consider, then, the following definitions:
Health: state of being free from illness or injury, a person's mental or physical condition.
Safety: condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk or injury.
Well-being: state of being comfortable, healthy or happy.
None of these definitions state that there has to be supporting documentations of medical records, legal documentations or expert testimonials. Therefore, ALL of the concerns voiced by citizens being negatively impacted are very much "competent evidence,” as required by Ms. Dackonish.
In conclusion, the masses have rendered "competent evidence,” declared that the application for SU22-013 is incomplete and therefore has absolutely no basis for approval.
Jim and Vicki Gardner
Montrose