Regarding Bruce Many’s letter which appeared in the March 4 edition of this publication, I would like to share my opinions. Mr. Many is suggesting that as federal and state governments have assumed larger and larger roles in the structuring and delivery of public education, parents have relinquished more and more of what should be their responsibility.
I don’t disagree entirely with Many’s point of view, but I do think we ought to have a more balanced view of what’s really happening with public education.
First, in school board meetings all over this country, parents and other interested parties are asserting more and more of their power and authority to return control to parents.
To a degree, my own history confirms this. I graduated from Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez, in May, 1966. In my junior year I took a U.S. government class taught by Paul Leach. Mr. Leach had a master’s degree from Western State College in Gunnison. He had served in the U.S. Army. As I recall, the first thing we students did was memorize the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. It reads:
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The preamble sets the stage for the Constitution, and communicates the intent of the document. It’s an introduction to the highest law of the land, it is not the law. It doesn’t define government powers or individual rights.
Mr. Leach made sure that we understood and respected the Constitution. It is this knowledge that guides me as a citizen of the United States of America. This understanding also informs and guides me, in part, in my role as a mother/parent of a child who attended public schools.
My son attended Douglas County schools every year, grades Kindergarten –12. He graduated from Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, CO in 2004. When there was a parent-teacher conference regarding our son’s education or disagreements with his teachers, my husband and I attended those meetings. (Perhaps that was something I learned from my mother, who was also employed full-time during my high school years, yet made time for meetings with my teachers.) I agree with Mr. Many that parents should attend meetings and find out about the information their children are being taught.
But a more balanced view seems to suggest that what Mr. Many wants to happen is, in fact, already happening. The proper role of parents should be to fully shape and guide these efforts to restore parental involvement.