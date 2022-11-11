I want to remind those who voted for Boebert, that we have standards and quite a few veterans and military, in the 3rd District. The military, if they are aware of Boebert’s disdain over our service people. She has been a bad actor in all votes to help veterans and our military. The real November surprise will be from vets and active-duty patriots. She flaunts her weapon in public but would never be admitted into our military community. She would not be fit. So why are you trying to send her back to Congress, where she played with her girlfriend MTG on the House floor. She has only shamed us, and ranted incoherently, with a hateful attitude. She did not do her job. She was propped up by her staff and condoned by the Republicans who could not bring themselves to say in public. She has been used as a foul mouthpiece by mealy mouthed GQPers. It is sad that she had to go low and lie to the country folks, who believe her fascist rants. John AlfordMontrose
