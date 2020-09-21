There is another voice in Montrose, and it’s getting stronger
It seems that some folks in Montrose, who shout ‘freedom’ in loud voices, believe only in the Second Amendment and hang the First. Freedom of speech? What is that?
It is the freedom to display political signs of whichever party one adheres to. It is the freedom to write letters to the editor espousing one’s beliefs and political leanings without fear of reprisal. It is the freedom to speak out about human suffering and the killing of innocent people based on their ethnicity. It encompasses the right to peacefully assemble and protest human wrongs. The First Amendment is what makes this country unique:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The Democrats in Montrose have had their headquarters defiled with graffiti, front windows smeared with food, signs have been destroyed or removed from many locations around town, coal rollers drive by leaving great clouds of black exhaust. Are we a threat? Do you fear that our numbers are growing and we are becoming more outspoken?
Well, your fears are well-founded. Our numbers are increasing and our enthusiasm is unstoppable. It is time some of you grew up and accepted that fact that there is another voice in Montrose and it is becoming stronger.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
