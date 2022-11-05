Think before voting for Boebert
The elections are happening Tuesday. I encourage voters, especially undecided voters, to consider who would best represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Think before voting for Boebert
The elections are happening Tuesday. I encourage voters, especially undecided voters, to consider who would best represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Pollsters and pundits in the mainstream media would have us believe the economy and inflation are top of mind for voters in the midterms.
The economy writ large is doing just fine according to most knowledgeable sources. There is no question that inflation is hurting many households.
I would suggest a different focus this year and in 2024. Inflation comes and goes, along with wars and myriad other issues.
I believe there is only one issue that represents an existential threat to humanity now and in the foreseeable future. If our country and the nations of the world do not get serious now about climate change, all other issues will fade into near irrelevance as the planet continues to warm and eventually becomes uninhabitable for billions of people. Those billions will include our own children and grandchildren.
CO-3 is smack dab in the middle of one of the worst droughts in recorded history. The worsening climate is directly contributing to the drought, which is in turn threatening the livelihoods, health and well being of everyone in the district.
You will search in vain on the incumbent’s congressional and campaign websites for any serious mention of the climate crisis. There is, however, one statement on her official Congressional website that sums up her attitude: “Republicans know the answer to the energy crisis (note she says energy, not climate) … Drill baby, drill.”
When you cast your vote, please remember that flippant non-policy statement promoting fossil fuels while the planet alternately burns and floods. Think what it means for your future and the future of the people you love.
George Bacon
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.