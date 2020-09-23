This and that
We are now reaping what environmentalists have sown. They shut huge areas down to logging, letting fuel loads accumulate, and promoted unloaded areas, where access is almost impossible. These policies have caused wholesale destruction of habitat, homes, businesses, wrecked lives and killed over two dozen people. Let’s start managing forests to save lives and protect, not destroy, trees, structures and animals.
Don’t want to get shot by police? Don’t commit a crime, don’t run, don’t resist arrest, keep your hands empty and in sight, don’t reach for an officer’s weapon and don’t threaten officers with a weapon. Teach your kids these principles.
From the Internet: “When police are killed in the line of duty, I always hear the same sentiment from the left: ‘They knew the risk when they took the job.’ Why can’t we apply this logic when criminals are killed during arrests? — they knew the risks when they did the crime?”
Contrary to popular opinion, “pandemic” does not mean “deadly killer.” “Pandemic” simply means “prevalent or widespread.” It is time for all lockdowns and slowdowns to end nationally. The economic costs of lockdowns are staggering, but lockdowns also have horrifying human costs: depression, child abuse, domestic violence, and more. Montrose County, for instance, has had 13 suicides in three months, compared to a normal zero in that particular time frame.
People losing their jobs, vehicles, homes, and the businesses that they’ve built over years may play a large part in terrible decisions to “end it all.” How many businesses have closed in your town? To you, it may just mean fewer restaurant choices. To those business owners, it’s shattered dreams and financial losses from which they may never recover.
Over 16,000 restaurants no longer exist, plus gyms, bars and more. A national tragedy.
Open up, America!
Angie Many
Eckert
