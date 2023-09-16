Tired of Sun and Newsline articles; Dems attack on Trump is un-American
My wife occasionally asks me why we continue to subscribe to the MDP given our opinion that they seldom print anything from a conservative viewpoint.
After looking at the Sept. 7 and 9 editions (I didn't receive the 8th?), I am having more difficulty answering that question. The Thursday edition had an article by Katharynn Heidelberg. As is typical for Katharynn and other writers on staff at the MDP, the article was well-written and unbiased. The rest of the edition consisted of three Colorado Newsline and Colorado Sun articles, one about attempts to keep Trump off the ballot. The Saturday edition was the same thing — another good article by Heidelberg, three more CN/CS articles, one talking about resistance to a geothermal plant on the eastern slope.
On the opinion page, another good local interest story by Alan Todd and a great opinion piece by Dennis Anderson on “The Sound of Freedom” — and a full page consisting of a CS article and a piece by the publisher of CN, who is blatantly anti-Republican. You know, if I wanted to read liberal talking points, I would subscribe to the CS or CN, both of which do a good job embracing left-wing viewpoints. It is hard to justify subscribing to the MDP with only the comics, the cross-word puzzles, and a few good local interest articles by MDP staff to look forward to.
Democrats want to ignore the two greatest political scandals in our nation's history. First, there is overwhelming evidence that tremendous corruption enriched Joe Biden and his family.
Second, Democrats know they can't beat Trump at the ballot box so they have sought to destroy him for over seven years — no matter how much they have to lie. Trump was impeached for “Russian collusion," even though the Democrats' four-year investigation found absolutely no evidence. Trump was impeached for Clinton's bogus “opposition research.” Next was the “insurrection” hoax and another impeachment.
Having run out of other options, Democrats are now coming up with a bogus interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Here's the hitch: Trump has never been, and never will be, convicted of insurrection. None of his prosecutors are charging him with insurrection. The Democrat House accused him of insurrection and impeached him, but he was acquitted. So, zero convictions, one acquittal. Democrats want to believe you are guilty until proven innocent. That is as un-American as it gets.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
