Propaganda, lies, and censorship are tools of the weak. Democrats are dead set on indicting Trump because they know they can't beat him without resorting to banana republic tactics. It is not a coincidence that Biden's justice department implemented their phony indictment of Trump on the same day Congress received evidence from the FBI of then VP Biden taking a $5 million bribe from Burisma.
Meanwhile, Colorado Democrats are putting their election faces on and pretending to care about rural voters, and doing everything possible to put Boebert in a negative light. These are the same Colorado Democrats who have spent the past year introducing legislation in direct opposition to the interests and convictions of rural voters (unconstitutional gun restrictions, making Colorado an unrestricted abortion and gender mutilation haven, usurping local zoning control, etc.)
These are the same Democrats who placed Proposition HH on the ballot ostensibly to ease the property tax burden, but totally hiding the fact that the real purpose is to totally eliminate TABOR tax refunds to Colorado citizens — a bait and switch effort Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash correctly described as “a thief in the night." These are the same Democrats that support Biden's success in destroying our economy, opening our borders to invasion, weaponizing the DOJ and FBI against political enemies, etc. (Tell me again how any of this helps rural voters?)
While the Clinton and Biden crime families continue their behavior unpunished, local and state Democrats are doubling their efforts to destroy Boebert, for the simple reason she is supporting Trump in resisting Biden's chaos. They want to convince you that Boebert missing a vote is some kind of catastrophe.
At the same time, they want you to believe that her Democrat opponent, wealthy Aspen businessman Adam Frisch, just wants to do what is best for Colorado.
These people think rural Colorado is full of a bunch of idiots who don't know Democrats only want another Democrat in Congress that will aid and abet Biden's treasonous agenda. They also think we will somehow not remember that Frisch was the guy who got caught with his married mistress in a storage facility, and was accused of letting that incident influence his vote on an Aspen City Council business issue.
Nothing to see here folks. Look! Boebert just missed a vote! And that evil Trump is now under criminal indictment!