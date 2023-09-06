Donald Trump is in the news non-stop these days. He loves it. He’s like the ornery little boy in class who misbehaved daily solely to get attention. Trump doesn’t care why he’s in the limelight, only that he is the main focus at all times.
I often am reminded of the three monkeys, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil when I think of the MAGA followers of Trump. In Western cultures the Buddhist tenet has been altered to mean pretending to be ignorant or choosing to look the other way, and it implies some question of character.
With all the legal battles Trump is facing and all the criminal investigations regarding his behavior awaiting him, I find it very difficult to believe that ANYONE would want him back in the White House. His followers have shut off their senses to anything negative regarding him. He is the antithesis of decency, kindness, compassion, and sensibility. He will take this country right down the tubes if he should be re-elected in 2024.
The national debt increased by $7.8 trillion during his four years. He treated COVID like the common cold. I can’t begin to list all of his failures, and yet his hopelessly loyal MAGA followers worship him regardless of his major bungling of the presidency.
To quote Michael Luttig and Laurence H. Tribe in the Atlantic:
“As students of the United States Constitution for many decades — one of us as a U.S. Court of Appeals judge, the other as a professor of constitutional law, and both as constitutional advocates, scholars, and practitioners — we long ago came to the conclusion that the Fourteenth Amendment, the amendment ratified in 1868 that represents our nation’s second founding and a new birth of freedom, contains within it a protection against the dissolution of the republic by a treasonous president.
“This protection, embodied in the amendment’s often-overlooked Section 3, automatically excludes from future office and position of power in the United States government — and also from any equivalent office and position of power in the sovereign states and their subdivisions — any person who has taken an oath to support and defend our Constitution and thereafter rebels against that sacred charter, either through overt insurrection or by giving aid or comfort to the Constitution’s enemies.”