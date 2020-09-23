Trump and McConnell need to stop their hypocrisy
Trump and McConnell are desperate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy this term because, in their hearts, they know that they do not have the mandate of the American people. These cowards do not have the courage to have this mandate affirmed in the upcoming election, just as McConnell had insisted upon in 2016.
Trump and McConnell claim the full support of the American people to fill Supreme Court vacancies. If they believe that this claim is genuinely true now, then that claim will also be true after the election. If, however, they lose the election, clearly their claim of holding a legitimate mandate is false.
In the extremely short time remaining in this term, the Senate already has more immediate and pressing work to do. The Senate needs to act on combating the COVID-19 virus pandemic; approve money to avoid a government shutdown; approve seriously adequate economic support to individuals, small businesses, state and local governments all adversely affected by the pandemic.
In the interim, the eight-member court will be operating with a conservative majority. The courts will certainly be acting upon election-related issues and may even determine the outcome of the election. Rushing to fill the vacancy during these unrepresented and turbulent times unavoidably has the appearance of a quid pro quo. To unquestionably affirm the legitimacy of the next Supreme Court justice, senators and the nominees themselves should insist upon confirmation by the next senate to be sworn in, following the upcoming election.
Trump and McConnell need to stop their hypocrisy and display courage by placing their trust in the ability of the American people to decide. Rushing to fill this Supreme Court vacancy now will only exacerbate harmful partisan divides, instill doubts in our elections and destroy the very fabric of our American democracy!
Clay Goldberg
Montrose
