Trump unaware of seriousness of California wildfires
The wildfires, most particularly in California, have once again been catastrophic.
Last year, with the terrible fires in California and many lives lost, President Trump criticized fire mitigation efforts in the state and suggested they needed to “rake” the forest floor! This was an absolutely ignorant statement from someone who had no clue regarding fire prevention of wildland fires. I spent 34 years in the U.S. Forest Service in five regions. I was on countless details to campaign fires as a member of both a Type I and Type II Incident Command Team. Most of the major fires I was on were in California.
Trump probably is unaware that the Chaparral in southern California is the most flammable fuel in the world. He also does not take in the factor of the accelerating heating of the earth because he does not believe in “climate change.” Forget the rake, a massive federally financed timber thinning and brush mitigation program could have a hugely beneficial impact.
Thinning would have to be somewhat severe. It might be about 120 basal areas. This severe thinning would be much more likely to allow a wildfire to be of a lower intensity and stay on the ground rather than rapidly spread from tree to tree and “blow up.” The trees remaining would receive more light and moisture, improving health and growth. Prescribed burning should follow thinning. Brush mitigation would ideally involve making “islands’’ of the brush so, in essence, you would ideally have fire lines surrounding these “islands.” Finally, the public needs to step up and make their homes and property “firewise.” Google “Firewise USA” for great advice on how to do that.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
