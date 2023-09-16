I recently read a letter from a person who had some comments about Unify Montrose. I have a different opinion about that organization’s goals.
I attended three of the first meetings Harry Gottlieb, the founder of Unify America, held here in May. Harry is a philanthropist who made his fortune by producing a video game. He lives in the Chicago area, as do some of his company’s employees. He is using some of the proceeds of his fortune to try to get the politics out of the American conversation, so we can move forward to achieve some needed goals for the good of the country. Montrose was chosen as the “pilot” city.
As I recall there were four areas of concern that some of the citizens of Montrose put forward as items that needed to be addressed. They were housing, child care, youth, and mental health. Child care was chosen by most of the people who were queried as the area of most urgent concern. Fliers were sent to every home. People who were interested were able to apply to be considered for the study. Sixty-four people were to be chosen. The group of these people are to meet for two hours online once per week to work on solutions for the lack of adequate child care in Montrose. They will be paid $15/hour for their time and contributions to solutions.
For some reason, the writer to the Mirror sees this as a threat to our community. I disagree. I’m very tired of the political divisiveness. It’s time to find some unity in this country and move on.
When President Biden spoke in Alaska yesterday honoring those fallen during the 911 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, he honored the late Senator John McCain. President Biden said that McCain always put country “above party, above politics, above his own person. This day reminds us we must never lose that sense of national unity."