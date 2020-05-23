Unwarranted concerns
Democrats are still pretending that Obama's FBI didn't work with Hillary to frame Trump as a Russian agent. Along with the Trump-hating media, they tried to derail the presidency, with Michael Flynn as innocent collateral damage. This past week, newly released documents have revealed a flood of criminal acts by the Obama administration, confirming they have dragged our nation into rancor and division, and fanned the flames of anger that threaten to consume our democracy.
Unfazed, local Trump-haters continue with their clueless letters. David Congour's letter on May, 6 complained about Trump's "lies", "attacking his opponents", "working to divide our country", etc., apparently pretending that his party didn't engage in all of that and much worse in their seditious coup attempt. He further complained of Trump's concerns "about how poorly he is treated by the free press", ignoring the fact that the entire apparatus of the "free" press spun this fantastic tale of Russian collusion. He is concerned about Trump's character, but chooses to ignore Biden's serious #MeToo problems. The Left now believes all men should be held accountable, unless that man happens to be "Creepy Joe". The old saying is true: If leftists didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all.
Congour also criticizes Trump for "squeezing every last bit of coal, oil, and gas out of …. distressed public lands.” Gee, all this time I thought it was a good thing to become energy independent and not at the mercy of countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran (I didn't realize the earth was feeling distressed).
Rather than spending all their time lying about Trump, Democrats and the media (redundant) might want to be concerned about Biden's career long history of lies and corruption, and the serious flaws of all their potential replacement candidates.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
