Vote for Boebert to save our country
For about a decade our 3rd CD representative was reluctant to voice opposition to the destructive policies set in motion by Obama, Biden, and an increasingly radicalized Democrat party.
Vote for Boebert to save our country
For about a decade our 3rd CD representative was reluctant to voice opposition to the destructive policies set in motion by Obama, Biden, and an increasingly radicalized Democrat party.
In 2020 we were fortunate to elect Lauren Boebert as our representative.She has consistently exhibited the spine and willingness to voice opposition to those policies and decisions that are destroying our country today.
Her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch (a.k.a. “Aspen Adam”), claims she is “ anti-American,” “anti-Colorado,” and“extreme.”
Those claims are laughable and purposely misleading. Boebert openly supports our Constitution and Bill of Rights, places high priority on our individual freedoms, and respects her oath of office.
She opposes our “open border policy” flooding our country with illegals and fentanyl; policies that have created rising inflation; policies that have cost us energy independence; indoctrination of our children in CRT; rising crime; defunding police and politicizing our DOJ among many others.
Frisch,on the other hand, has conveniently avoided addressing the policies of his Democratic party that have created the myriad issues currently affecting every American.
According to The Colorado Springs Gazette, Boebert has, in just two years, done more than any Colorado first-term member of Congress in memory to preserve our state’s Western values and assets. So much for Frisch’s anti-Colorado claims!
Any voters swayed by negative Democratic rhetoric about Boebert would be advised to read the Gazette’s editorial at: https://tinyurl.com/boebertgazette
Your vote for Boebert is a vote for our Western Slope values and the 3rd CD’s best opportunity to save our country from Democratic-designed destruction!
Dee Laird
Montrose
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.