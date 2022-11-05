Vote for Boebert
Politicians love to give their bills and programs grandiose names. Unfortunately, those names seldom live up to their billings.
Take the War on Drugs. Illegal drugs weren’t eradicated. Instead, 50 years and $1 trillion later, illicit drug use and overdoses are higher than ever.
Ditto for the War on Poverty. After spending trillions of dollars, we have more millions in poverty. Worse, as economist Thomas Sowell noted, “The Black family, which had survived centuries of slavery and discrimination, began rapidly disintegrating in the liberal welfare state that subsidized unwed pregnancy and changed welfare from an emergency rescue to a way of life.”
And now comes the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Since excessive government spending causes inflation, and this bill plans to spend $740 billion, it is difficult to see how it deserves its name. The Congressional Budget Office, the Wharton School of Business (University of Pennsylvania) and the non-partisan Tax Foundation all say that any impact on inflation would be negligible. In addition, the CBO said it will reduce incentives to work and to invest in businesses.
This bill will, however, subsidize expensive and deceptive “green energy’”programs, raise taxes on the middle class, and increase the scope and power of the IRS by almost doubling its budget. That money would be better spent to secure our southern border instead of targeting already-overburdened taxpayers.
Representative Boebert continually votes against bills that needlessly increase government spending and limit personal freedoms.
Many of these thousand-page bills have beneficial-sounding names and may contain some good projects. But the bad sections outweigh the good.
Until politicians start writing short bills that deal only with one subject, they will continue to stick costly, unnecessary, and unconstitutional provisions into the monstrous bills.
Thankfully, Boebert doesn’t rubber-stamp these bills. Please: Vote for Lauren!
Angie Many
Eckert
