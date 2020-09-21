Vote for Boebert
I have never publicly supported a candidate until now. I am tired of the status quo. I feel like the frog in the frying pan. The heat is becoming too much. I finally recognize the need to jump out. I am voting for Boebert because 1) She is a patriot not a politician; 2) She is a business owner, not a bureaucrat; 3) She believes in hard work not welfare; 4) She is conservative not complacent; 5) She is a fearless freedom fighter.
Most importantly, I will vote for her because she is a God-fearing Christian. Lauren, may you be blessed in your quest to represent your fellow Western Slope Coloradans.
Trish O’Grady MSgt USAF, Retired
Rifle
