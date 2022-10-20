Vote for democracy, or you will lose it
I'm a big believer in democracy. You know, that system where all the people have an equal part in running the government? I think it's what makes America great.
So I don't like tax cuts for the richest people, because I know that wealth equals power. So the 2017 tax bill made me angry. The president and Congress knew damn well they were handing more power to the wealthy, who already have too much.
But it didn't surprise me. Republicans have been cutting taxes for their rich donors for 40 years. That's not good for democracy, or for the economy.
I also really like the separation of church and state. The founding fathers had a great idea — that we should have the freedom to choose our faith.
But now Republicans like Lauren Bobert are saying they don't like that separation. She even said “the church is supposed to direct the government”!
Wow. Like the Taliban? Not my government, thank you. There's a good reason our founding fathers put that separation in the First amendment.
Our congresswoman is also against education. She recently tweeted that the Biden student loan forgiveness bill would “lead to rampant learning and wonton education." Yes, she said "wonton!" I'm not sure what's worse, being against learning or needing more. Maybe they go together. Sounds like the Taliban again.
I like the freedoms guaranteed by our constitution. Anyone who tries to overthrow our government is our enemy. America is great because it's a democracy, but it's threatened by two-faced politicians who say they believe in freedom while they try to destroy it.
While I still can vote, I'm going to vote against anyone who doesn't believe in my kind of America, where equality is a basic part of being an American.
Vote! Vote for democracy! If you don't, you will lose it.
John Baldus
Montrose
