Vote for Marc Catlin HD58
As the Colorado district 58 representative the citizens of this district could not ask for better representation than we get from Marc Catlin.
This citizen legislator was born and raised here in Montrose. He has a very diverse background that makes him uniquely qualified to represent the citizens of the western slope in the Colorado state house.
This man serves in a legislature that is controlled by democrats 41 to 24. But even with those odds he is so well thought of in the Colorado general assembly that he was elected as vice chair of the agriculture, water natural resources and livestock committee.
Now mind you, with Democrats in complete control of the General Assembly, they put him in a leadership position. That speaks volumes for this man’s character. Every candidate running for office claims they will reach across the aisle to work with the other side to work in a unified manner for the citizens they represent. Marc Catlin actually has a record of doing that.
Marc Catlin’s opponent is neither a long-time resident of the Western Slope, nor is he qualified to deal with Western Slope issues and the history that makes the Western Slope of Colorado so unique. He claims to put people above party, but his leadership position in the Democratic party suggests otherwise.
I strongly urge everyone in HD58 to vote for Marc Catlin.
I was very disappointed to see Don Coram publicly endorse two Democrat, one for CD3 and the other for attorney general. The problem with endorsing Democrats is you also endorse the platform that they stand on. And that platform is covered in the blood of 60 million babies who died in abortion clinics.
That platform includes unconstitutional gun control laws, defunding the police, open borders sexualizing children in public schools and the drug trafficking that is killing our young people, because of Democrats’ open border policies. As well as the destruction of the energy industry that is adding to the inflation that is making life difficult for all citizens.
I thought I knew Don and understood his principles. Apparently I didn’t know him as well as I thought I did. I will no longer support or defend him, publicly or privately. And I voted with the Montrose central committee to censure him. I still do not agree with the current Montrose County Republican executive committee, but I definitely do agree with the republican platform and its principles.
I’ll be voting for Lauren Boebert and John Kellner. I may disagree with other Republicans about who I support in the republican primary but I always vote for the Republican in the General Election. As a Christian, my conscience will never allow me to vote for a Democrat.
Ray Langston
Montrose